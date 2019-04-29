GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Two of the four floors at a popular downtown Greenville nightclub will be closed until further notice due to structural concerns, officials said Monday.
According to City of Greenville Communications Manager Leslie Fletcher, the city was made aware of the potential concerns with continued use of the third floor- the nightclub level - and the roof at 21 E. Coffee Street.
The address belongs to Ink N Ivy and Vine Nightclub, which are both owned by Bottle Cap Group.
The city thus revoked occupancy of the two floors until further notice.
Fletcher says the bottom two floors will remain open for business.
We have reached out to Bottle Cap Group for comment but have not yet received a response.
