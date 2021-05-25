GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the City of Greenville said it is exploring options to move City offices and services to the Falls Park area, at the edge of the Liberty Bridge.
City officials said the council will consider the sale of the city and the purchase of the Boatwater Building at 55 East Camperdown Way.
“This is a once in a generation opportunity,” said Mayor Knox White in a news release. “Not only does the move to the Bowater Building put city employees and operations next to Greenville’s greatest natural resource, but it will also allow us to provide better customer service to citizens and those seeking to do business with us.”
City officials listed the following benefits of relocation:
- Modernized, ground level Council Chambers allow easier access for citizens to attend public meetings
- True One-Stop-Shop for residents, businesses, development community and visitors
- Significantly improved safety and security for the visiting public and City employees
- Improve inter-departmental collaboration and employee morale
- Redevelopment of current City Hall by a private entity
- Bring additional office, retail, and affordable housing to downtown
- Revitalize an aging building in a key location
- Iconic location in the center of Falls Park at Liberty Bridge
- Reduced utility costs, rental income
Here are the challenges with the current location, according to city officials:
- City Hall is not large enough to accommodate today’s business needs; some staff are having to use walk up service counters as their desks
- Not customer service oriented – planning and development functions are located on multiple floors making it difficult for the public to conduct business
- Extensive maintenance needs over the next 8 years at a projected cost of $5.75M
- Security does not meet today’s needs; difficult and costly to retrofit
- Council Chambers is difficult to access; emergency evacuation would be challenging
