Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, August 19, the City of Greenville will hold its fourth mask distribution from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Convention Center.
Mask pick-up will be drive-thru only at the entrance along Tower Drive and Exposition Drive.
Businesses will be limited to 100 masks while supplies last.
Like previous distributions, recipients will be required to sign the Greater Greenville Pledge. The pledge pledge is a commitment by businesses to clean frequently, limit capacity, encourage social distance, monitor employee health and encourage facial covering.
To date, the city has provided approximately 120,000 masks to local businesses through the distribution events.
Businesses can take the pledge at GreaterGreenvillePledge.com or LaPromesadeGreenville.com.
