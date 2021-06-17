GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Augusta Street in Greenville could see some changes in the near future to improve safety.
This comes just weeks after Brittany Lawson and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run while walking along that road.
Many who live and work in the area have long voiced concerns about the safety of Augusta Street, which we learned over 20,000 vehicles use each day.
"This is an opportunity to do a comprehensive review and really show all of our citizens of Greenville that safety and mobility are in fact a top priority," said City of Greenville Director of Communications and Neighborhood Relations Beth Brotherton.
We stopped by a local business, The Barkery Bistro, off Augusta Street.
Some of its employees tell us they're happy to hear the city is looking at ways to improve safety.
"I do think that it's needed because there are just so many people speeding and so many people going in so many different directions," said Shannon Bowers.
We first reported at the beginning of June that city of Greenville engineers and SCDOT engineers were meeting to come up with ways to improve safety for everyone along the road.
We're told those meetings have been productive.
"These are some of the best minds who are up to date on traffic solutions and they've made a list of about 6 or 7 things that they would recommend to the community as possible solutions," explained Brotherton.
We found out what some of those options could be, ranging from Enhanced Signal Traffic Control, widening sidewalks, lane reductions, and more.
We've learned an open house will be held on June 29 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, that address is 2310 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29602.
The purpose of that informational open house is for SCDOT and State Representatives, along with city of Greenville officials, to give neighbors an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on potential solutions that have been brainstormed that could help improve traffic and pedestrian safety on Augusta Street.
"We wouldn't have gathered a public meeting this quickly with all of the key players including state representatives and the mayor were this not something that is very important to the city and all of city council," said Brotherton.
