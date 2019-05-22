GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Memorial Day is right around the corner!
The City of Greenville knows that with the unofficial start of summer nearing, and the weather heating up, downtown becomes a popular area for events and activities.
Though, parking can sometimes be a hassle, especially on holidays.
With that being said, the City is offering free parking at all of their facilities on Monday, May 27 - aka Memorial Day!
The promotion will begin at midnight the Sunday before, and end at midnight Monday.
For a full list of all City parking facilities and locations, check out the City's website here.
