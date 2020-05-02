GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster announced his 'at home or at work' order would expire on May 4, as well as lifted some restrictions on restaurants.
Though restaurants still won't be able to seat people inside, Governor McMaster said outdoor dining will now be permitted.
The City of Greenville is looking forward to reopening their doors, or patios and sidewalks, to customers once more.
Mayor Knox White says his office will begin working with downtown restaurants to find the best ways to safely expand dining. White said a big part of the plan will include potentially closing portions of Main Street where sidewalks may be too narrow.
Restaurants that choose to take part in outdoor dining will be allowed to do beginning Monday, May 4.
Takeout and delivery orders will continue as they have.
MORE NEWS:
Bad Daddy's locations opening patios on May 4
Mayor says Greenville's portion of Swamp Rabbit trail will reopen on May 4, surrounding parks remain closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.