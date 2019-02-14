GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville are asking people living near 902 North Pleasantburg Drive to avoid contact with water in the creek after a wastewater leak.
The city said crews responded to a report of an overflowing manhole behind 902 North Pleasantburg Drive and discovered a blocked wastewater main that was creating a wastewater leak.
The blockage was cleared and the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control was notified of the spill.
The city said signs were installed in areas where the creek may be affected by wastewater and as a precautionary measure, residents are asked to avoid contact with the water in the creek.
Signs will be removed when test results deem the water is safe.
