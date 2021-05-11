GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenwood said its mask ordinance has expired as of Monday, May 10 at 8 a.m.
In a Facebook post, city officials said facemasks are no longer required in city offices. Those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask are welcome to do so.
City officials also mentioned that businesses can require patrons to wear a mask at its discretion.
