Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greer has begun construction on a $10.8 million initiative that will reshape the business district's streetscape.
The project, dubbed CenterG, will take 18 months to complete and officials say the project will repair and replace the downtown's aging infrastructure.
“There has been tremendous synergy as we moved toward this day, so it seemed natural as work begins in our city center to christen this project CenterG,” said city administrator Ed Driggers.
The CenterG project will transform Trade Street through a shared street design. The design will remove curbs from the streets to allow for easy movement of both vehicles and pedestrians.
With the removal of the curbs, the city also says it will create an open space that will allow the streets to be transformed into a pedestrian plaza for special events.
In addition to changes with the downtown streetscapes, the city has set aside $150,000 in incentives for downtown merchants to apply for Greenville County Redevelopment Authority facade grants.
Eligible merchants can apply for a $10,000 grant, $5,000 from the City of Greer and another $5,000 from the GCRA.
In addition to the grant money, if the merchant puts in $5,000 of their own money, the city will match those funds, resulting in up to $20,000 for the business to renovate.
Last summer the city resurfaced and improved three parking lots and alleys to provide easy and convenient access to Trade Street.
The project which began today, is expected to be finished by June 30, 2020.
