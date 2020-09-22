Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting in October, you can join the restaurants of Greer Station for outdoor dining every Friday night.
The City of Greer will be closing Trade Street for extended outdoor dining in the streets. The event will include live music, valet parking, and great deals from your favorite Greer Station merchants.
The city says the first Dine on Trade event will happen October 2. Jacob Johnson will be on hand to provide live music for the event. Officials say street seating will be available beginning at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.
Participating restaurants at this time include Abbott’s Frozen Custard, Barista Alley, Blue Ridge Brewing, Café Mazzitelli, Cartwright Food Hall, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar, Los Portales, Plate 108, Sonny's Grill, Stomping Grounds, The Bleu Porch in partnership with La Bouteille, and The Mason Jar.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night in October than ‘Dine on Trade!’ Make reservations at one of the participating restaurants to dine on the newly completed Trade Street under the lights and stars," said Mayor Rick Danner.
In addition, Greer Heritage Museum is bringing back their "Greer Ghost Tours". Organizers say the event will coincide with Dine on Trade on October 16, 23, and 30. The event is family friendly and reservations can be made here.
More news: Deputies say teen suspect in Greenville County shooting now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.