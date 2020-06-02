Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the City of Greer announced the postponement of several large-scale events due to social distancing constraints.
According to the city, COVID-19 restrictions still pose a major challenge for many events and maintaining the health of residents has to be the city's primary concern.
As a result, with the support of Greer City Council, the city has postponed its annual Freedom Blast Festival, Moonlight Movie Series, and Tunes in the Park.
“One of the things we’ve said all along is that our desire is to make sure we are compliant with state orders from our governor as well as following recommended guidelines from the CDC. We did not see that there was any measure that we could comply with to provide for appropriate distancing for those events that draw from hundreds of guests to several thousand,” Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers said. “We don’t believe it is practical to try to assemble that large of a crowd in the spaces that we have available as a community.”
The city says in addition to the postponed events, the ribbon cutting for the conclusion of the CenterG streetscape project will be rescheduled to a more appropriate time.
The city says the funds for both the Freedom Blast and CenterG will be reserved to hold those events at a later date.
“We are going to make sure that we, as a community, will be able to celebrate our veterans and the newness of our CenterG program. We’ll just have to do that later and possibly in a different fashion,” Driggers said.
The city says summer programs like the nine-week Tall Tale Tuesday storytelling series will be delivered on video beginning June 16.
The city's parks and recreation department will deliver virtual programs for children all summer long.
