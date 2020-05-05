GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greer City officials announced that they'll be reopening the city's larger parks on Wednesday, May 6 - with certain safety measures in place.
According to the city, the following parks will be open to public use:
- City of Greer City Park
- City of Greer Center for the Arts Park
- Century Park Disc Golf
- Veterans Park
- Victor Park Walking Trails
- Greer Country Club
The city is asking that park goers continue to follow several safety measures that include:
- Keep moving. No lingering, or picnics.
- Maintain safe social distancing
- All playgrounds, restrooms, athletic fields, and tennis courts are closed
- All recreation centers are closed
- Dogs must be leashed
The Greer Golf & Country Club, which is open for use, has implemented several policies in an effort to limit contact between golfers. Those policies, and other information on COVID-19 in Greer, can be found here.
MORE NEWS:
Falling tree crashes through camper, just misses sleeping couple
Jake Bartley Band to put on socially distanced show for Greenwood senior living community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.