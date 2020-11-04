Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville's Wellness Committee has released details for this year's 8th annual Turkey Trot 5k. As you can imagine, changes to the event will be put into place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers say the the event will take place on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, beginning 7:30 a.m. and running until 10:30 a.m.
This year, one of the event's biggest changes will be an open start window for the event. Participants are invited to begin the walk/run anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
This year there will be no race clock or official starting time. Organizers hope the move will eliminate the need to congregate at the beginning of the course.
In order to further promote social distancing, no prizes will be awarded this year and there will be no water station offered on the course.
The 5k course begins in front of City Hall at Fifth Avenue East and King Street, travels through downtown, and ends back at City Hall. Participants should wear a mask when they are unable to remain socially distanced from others.
Participants and volunteers may register for the 5k here. Entry fee is $12 and includes a long sleeve t-shirt and race packet. Participants who register by November 12 will be guaranteed their preferred long-sleeve t-shirt size.
Race packets may be picked up on Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the City Hall lobby located at 160 Sixth Avenue East. Please
