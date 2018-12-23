HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Hendersonville announced Sunday afternoon that they are reviewing a wastewater spill within city limits.
According to a press release, the city experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater from the collection system Friday around 11 a.m.
Officials say the discharge came from a valve vault at 99 Balfour Road due to excessive rainfall- ultimately leading to a sanitary sewer overflow.
The city said approximately 12,000 gallons of wastewater was released into Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources, via Department of Emergency Management's after hours reporting number was notified of the event on Saturday.
The issue is currently being reviewed.
