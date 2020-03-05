HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville has named long-time firefighter D. James Miller as the new fire chief for the Hendersonville Fire Department, after serving as interim chief since August 2019.
In a press release Thursday, city officials lauded Miller's service record and the variety of roles he's served in since joining the fire service in 1991. He's served in dual roles as a firefighter and EMT as well as firefighter and paramedic, including special assignments as a boat captain and rescue diver. He's also served as a Type 2 urban search and rescue team officer, hazardous materials technician, special operations toxicological paramedic, and gold team member of a Division of Forestry Incident Management Team. In administrative roles, he's been a lieutenant, administrative captain, battalion chief, and division chief.
Before moving to Hendersonville, he served as an assistant chief over training, special operations, and EMS with the North Charleston Fire Department. He was then tapped as the deputy chief for Hendersonville FD in 2016 and was made interim chief in August 2019.
“Chief Miller is a public servant and leader with an extensive and varied history with the fire service,” said city manager John Connet. “He has proven to be an effective leader as Deputy Chief and Interim Chief during a time of great growth for our fire department. Chief Miller brings a wide range of experience, along with a heart for his team and strength in collaborating with other organizations, that will serve the department and the citizens of the City of Hendersonville well.”
Miller holds an Associate of Science in Aviation Management from Manatee Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from International University, and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Southern University. He also serves as a board member for Edneyville Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
