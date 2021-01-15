HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville on Friday announced that Blair Myhand has been selected to serve as Hendersonville’s police chief.
City Manager John Connet released this statement on the hire:
“I am extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Blair Myhand as the next Hendersonville Police Chief. His skills, training, and experience will be an asset to our community. I had the opportunity to speak to several Clayton community leaders about Blair and they all said he works well with community organizations and is an outstanding leader. He will speak his mind but is willing to compromise and find reasonable solutions to complex problems. He is willing to serve on community boards and is currently serving as the Secretary on the governing board of the local domestic violence shelter. I look forward to welcoming Blair and his wife Nana to our City.”
Myhand is currently the Town of Clayton Chief of police, where he has served since May 2017. Myhand has a graduate certificate from the University of Virginia and has attended the FBI National Academy in addition to an extensive military background serving with the United States Army and Army National Guard, the city said.
Myhand will take office on February 15, 2021.
