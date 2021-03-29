Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Coming up in May, the City of Hendersonville will be sponsoring a document shred and drug take back event.
The city says the event will take place on Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the dogwood parking lot located at 423 North Church Street in downtown Hendersonville.
Residents will be allowed to bring up to two boxes or 50 pounds of paper items to be shredded. Items recommended for shredding include sensitive documents like financial statements, canceled checks, credit card statements, payroll stubs, insurance forms and old tax returns.
During this time, the Hendersonville Police Department along with Hope Coalition will host a drug take-back event to dispose of expired or unused medications. Prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, ointments, and patches will all be accepted. No chemotherapy drugs, needles or EpiPens will be accepted.
In an effort to help the community, the city is asking residents coming to the event to bring non-perishable food items and toiletry items to donate to Interfaith Assistance Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.