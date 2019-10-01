HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Fall is officially here - well, kind of.
Though the weather still feels like summer, the trees will soon begin to lose their leaves. But not to worry, the City of Hendersonville says they'll help you take care of ridding your yards of the leaves.
The city's fall bulk leaf collection begins on October 14 and goes through the end of the year for all city residents.
Households are asked not to bag the leaves, but rather pile them as close to the street, curb or sidewalk while keeping them out of the roadways and sidewalks.
Brush and leaf piles should be kept separate.
The service is automatically provided every 10 to 14 days, but depending on the volume of leaves placed out for collection, the piles could be picked up sooner rather than later.
Anyone with questions can give the Public Works Department a call at (828) 697-3084.
