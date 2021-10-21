MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 50 applications for the Mauldin Police Chief job have…
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Mauldin announced Thursday the newly appointed Chief of Police for the Mauldin Police Department, George Miller.
After more than 50 applications for the position, Miller was chosen and is expected to have a welcome reception on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., according to the City.
It will be at the Mauldin Municipal Courtroom at 5 East Butler Road.
