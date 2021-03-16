MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Mauldin announced Monday via their Facebook page that the 2021 Community Egg Drop will not be held this year.
The city said in the post that the event always draws a crowd and the cancellation was needed in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
You can learn more about the city's decision and the pandemic's impact on city events at cityofmauldin.org.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: SRO at elementary school fired amid ongoing Homeland Security investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.