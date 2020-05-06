Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the City of Seneca and and faith community will come together to for a musical concert.
The concert, called Seneca Now, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Norton-Thompson Park in downtown Seneca and will feature 25 musicians and singers from the bluegrass, black gospel, southern gospel and contemporary Christian music communities.
Organizers say the night is intended to promote healing and restoration of hope following storms that left many homeless and millions in damages.
We're told Mayor Dan Alexander will bring the invocation to start the concert.
More news: GCSO: Death investigation underway at Intown Suites after man found dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.