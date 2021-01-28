SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Seneca city leaders are predicting 2021 will be a good year for the local economy as they prepare to cut the ribbon on a new QuikTrip.
The gas station, which sits at the intersection of Highways 123 and 130, indicates more people are moving to the area and need basic services, according to Oconee Economic Alliance CEO Annie Caggiano.
"A commercial business, like a QT or a gas station coming here, just means that our economy is growing and services are needed here in the community," Caggiano said. "Having someone like a QT come is a great time for our economy."
The city also welcomed a Moe's Southwestern Grill on Highway 123 earlier this month and Publix is renovating a currently empty grocery store across from the new QuikTrip.
Still, city financial records show the pandemic slowed growth in 2020. Reports show a steady increase in revenue from business licenses from 2017 to 2019. The gain each year averaged about $100,000, building to a total of $2.3 million in 2019.
But last year the revenue dropped $100,000 and the city predicts it will do the same this year, putting it back at its 2017 revenue levels.
Caggiano said she predicts more growth later in the year.
"There's still some nervousness when it comes to commercial real estate," she said. "A lot of people might not pull the trigger right away in the first quarter, but I think the vaccine rolling out across the US and the world is a great sign."
Local businesses, Caggiano said, were able to rally after the spring's lockdown, especially in the downtown area. New businesses, like Mayberry's Restaurant, even opened their doors for the first time during the pandemic.
COVID-19 wasn't the only obstacle Seneca businesses had to overcome in 2020. After an EF 3 tornado tore through the area in April, Oconee County was left with nearly $11 million in damage. One of the area's largest employers, BorgWarner, was hardest hit and an employee there was killed.
"When the tornado struck, it was devastating just to see," Caggiano said. "That a thousand of our friends and neighbors that work there."
The pandemic slowed both the rebuilding process and sales. The company projects a decrease in sales between 12.5% and 13.5%.
"They still have some construction to do, but it's a great corporate community partner for us and we're just glad that they're back up and running," Caggiano said.
