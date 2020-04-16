Food donations for Seneca residents

Food donations for Seneca residents (FOX Carolina/ April 16, 2020)

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)  – The city of Seneca said Thursday they have setup two hotline phone numbers for residents who need disaster assistance as the cleanup continues from Monday’s tornado.

An EF-3 tornado hit Oconee County early Monday morning, destroying several homes and causing serious damage to electrical equipment.

Nearly 400 people in Oconee County were still without power Thursday, based on Blue Ridge Electric numbers.

Below are the two hotline phone numbers:

  • 864-364-5428
  • 864-364-5436

The phone numbers will be answered every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

