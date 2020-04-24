SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Seneca said Friday a tornado relief fund has been setup and is available to help those who need immediate assistance in restoring electrical service to their homes.
Officials said the first step in recovery for most homeowners is the restoration of power.
"Even though power may have been repaired by the serving utility company, severe damage to the electrical service on the homeowner’s own property may hamper the final connection of power," the city said in a news release. "Work of this nature is the responsibility of the homeowner, but in times of catastrophic damage to a home, money may not be available to complete this final step."
The city asks anyone living in the city who needs help establishing meter-box services on the outside of their homes, have not been able to connect power, or are unable to pay for those services, to call (864) 885-2700 or (864) 885-2721.
