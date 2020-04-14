SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The city of Seneca announced an extension to the town's curfew for Tuesday night.
People in areas that were hit by the EF-3 tornado on Monday are asked to stay home between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
A similar curfew was instituted for Monday night.
Below is the statement on Tuesday's curfew from Debbie Williams, Executive Administrative Assistant to Scott Moulder:
AS PART OF AN EMERGENCY RESOLUTION DECLARATION ISSUED BY MAYOR DAN ALEXANDER,
THE CITY OF SENECA WILL ENACT A CURFEW for the areas affected by the tornado
for Tuesday, April 14, 2020, beginning at 10 pm and extending to 6 am on April 15, 2020.
Please stay at home.
If you need to travel to work during those hours, please be prepared to show verification and identification to law enforcement officers.
