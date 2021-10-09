SENCA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Seneca hosted a tree giveaway on Friday and Saturday at the Shaver Recreation Complex in Seneca.
Event organizers said the City of Seneca, Oconee County, Duke Energy, the South Carolina Forestry Commission and TreesUpstate worked together to give away 650 trees.
All trees were given to local residents for free because of a grant from the event's sponsor, The Arbor Day Foundation.
According to event organizers, the goal was to help replace the trees lost during a tornado in April 2020. Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder said in a press release, “In April of last year, many Seneca area citizens watched helplessly as an EF-3 tornado destroyed generations of trees in our community. But, thanks to TreesUpstate and many others involved, we have an opportunity to renew Seneca’s expansive tree canopy for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.