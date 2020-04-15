Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - The deadly weekend tornadoes that ripped through the Upstate have left many people without power or homes safe enough to stay in. Access to food may also be challenging.
The City of Seneca has a plan to match the need. They’re offering a grassroots plan for groups to provide food to residents desperately in need of a meal.
City leaders set up two locations for local churches and groups to deliver prepared food: Upstate Medical Associates in Wells Highway and Oconee Community Theater on Utica Street. Delivery times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Residents can also pick up meals in that same time frame. Organizations who want to participate must take their own supplies like tables, ice, and paperware. No electrical hook ups will be available.
These designated pickup and delivery locations will allow people to avoid delivering food inside the blocked areas where a lot of cleanup still has to be done.
The City of Seneca is also allowing people to pick up non-perishable items and water at the Golden Corner Food Pantry on Business Park Drive.
City officials say organizations will be turned away at entry points going into the blocked areas and will be redirected to the designated pickup areas.
The city plans to evaluate the program after 48 hours to determine its effectiveness in meeting residents’ needs.
