SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Seneca will not issue a curfew Wednesday night but officials are asking people to be cautious as efforts to clean up and restore power after Monday’s tornadoes continue.
More than 10,000 people were still without power Wednesday evening.
The city released this list of precautions for residents and any visitors:
- There are still live wires on the ground, and residents are advised not to touch or move any wires they are not sure are inactive.
- Generators tied to houses can back feed into the electrical systems and electrocute someone even if the power is turned off.
- NO GENERATORS INSIDE HOUSES.
- When using power equipment when cleaning and working on houses and yards, observe all recommended safety precautions for the equipment you are using.
- Be extremely cautious of moving vehicles especially debris-hauling vehicles.
- AN INTERSECTION WITH NO TRAFFIC LIGHTS SHOULD BE TREATED AS A FOUR-WAY STOP. BE CONSIDERATE AND BE SAFE.
Food distribution will also be available at two locations on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
- UPSTATE MEDICAL ASSOCIATES – 15575 Wells Highway, Seneca
- OCONEE COMMUNITY THEATRE – 8001 Utica Street, Seneca
The city also said Texas Roadhouse of Anderson and several food trucks have expressed an interest in bringing food to city that will be provided at no cost to residents affected by the tornado. Times of their arrival may vary at the locations listed above.
The Golden Corner Food Pantry is distributing non-perishable food items and bottled water.
