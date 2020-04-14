SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Seneca has offered a grassroots plan to local organizations who want to provide prepared food to residents in need of a meal.
According to officials, calls have flooded City Hall asking how folks can provide food to the people affected in the area. This plan offers an alternation location to residents who need food and for those who wish to provide food.
Local churches and organizations are asked to take prepared food to two locations between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:
Upstate Medical Associates - 15575 Wells Highway, Seneca
Oconee Community Theater - 8001 Utica Street, Seneca
Residents who want a meal are asked to come during these hours as well. Non-perishable items can be picked up at the Golden Corner Food Pantry, 635 Business Park Drive, Seneca.
Organizations must provide their own supplies, such as tables, ice, paper ware. No electrical hookups will be available.
