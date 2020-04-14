SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) A large tornado ripped through the City of Seneca, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Roads were closed off due to debris, buildings were severely damaged, and many were left without power.
Tuesday, the City of Seneca announced ways people who were affected can get the assistance they need as the entire community looks to recovery.
They also said that those who need to travel to, or through, affected areas are asked to only use Highway 59. Drivers can access the roadway via wells Highway or E. North 1st Street.
This is the only route allowed in and out of the area while crews work to clean-up. Drivers are asked to provide identification and information as to why they need to be in the affected areas.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the clean-up by blocking off roadways entering the Utica Mill Hill area through mid-evening Tuesday. Residents who live in the areas must show proof of residency in order to pass.
As far as helping out those who were hit the hardest by the tornado, the City of Seneca says they've set up a fund with Oconee Federal Bank in Seneca.
There are three ways one can donate:
- Either drop your monetary donation off at Seneca City Hall via the drive-through window.
- Drop by the drive-through windows at Oconee Federal Bank, Seneca.
- Mail to Seneca City Hall at Post Office Box 4773, Seneca, SC 29679. Please do not mail cash.
All checks need to be made out to Seneca Tornado Relief Fund.
Anyone who may need assistance, or wants to volunteer in some capacity can call the following numbers. The phones will be manned seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- (864) 364-5428
- (864) 364-5436
