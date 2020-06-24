SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Simpsonville made the hard decision to cancel two of their summer events amid coronavirus concerns.
Wednesday, the city announced the cancellation of their Block Part @ Five Forks and Sippin' in Simpsonville Beer Tasting events.
Officials announced the events in May of this year, and were excited to move forward with them. However, based on the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Greenville County and South Carolina, they've decided the cancel the events for the time being.
"It goes without saying that the last few months have been a challenge for everyone," the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce said. "We hope that you and your family have stayed healthy, and offer our condolences to all who have been negatively impacted. Our staff and board members are committed to meeting the needs of our community and providing for the health and safety of everyone."
The city still plans to host a safe and successful Block Part and Sippin' event, though a specific date or time-frame cannot yet be identified at this time.
