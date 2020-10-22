Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, October 24, the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Simpsonville's "Simply Spooky Movie Night" at the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park.
The city says everyone is invited to a free showing of the Halloween movie ParaNorman.
The first 1,500 kids will receive treat bags with candy, toys, games, coloring kits, a mask and hand-sanitizer.
Organizers say lawn and folding chairs, beach towels and food and beverages in coolers or picnic baskets will be allowed but alcohol will be prohibited.
The event will take the place of Halloween at Heritage Park for 2020. The city says the move is being made in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7 p.m. or sunset.
