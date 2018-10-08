Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On October 8, around 1 a.m., the City of Simpsonville had a 2007 freight-liner truck stolen from the Public Works Department on Woodside Park Drive.
The truck is customized for asphalt patching and has front-end damage from being driven through the complex entry gate.
Officials with the City of Simpsonville say the truck had "Simpsonville" decals on the front doors and a municipal government license plate of #MG44308 at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
