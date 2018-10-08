City of Simpsonville stolen Freight-liner truck

City of Simpsonville freight-liner stolen on Oct. 8 from Public Works Department. 

 (source: City of Simpsonville)

Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On October 8, around 1 a.m., the City of Simpsonville had a 2007 freight-liner truck stolen from the Public Works Department on Woodside Park Drive. 

The truck is customized for asphalt patching and has front-end damage from being driven through the complex entry gate.

Officials with the City of Simpsonville say the truck had "Simpsonville" decals on the front doors and a municipal government license plate of #MG44308 at the time of the theft. 

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

