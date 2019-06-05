SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville said officials had ordered an apartment complex to clear away large piles of trash bags near the complex’s dumpsters that residents claimed have been growing for weeks.
Justin Campbell, spokesman for the City of Simpsonville, said Code Enforcement ordered Village Park apartments to have the trash bags removed by Thursday or face legal action, but said city trucks were prepared to haul off the trash if it wasn’t cleared by 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“The City of Simpsonville takes pride in its appearance and cleanliness, and once the City was notified of the issue, staff began working to make sure the trash is removed,” Campbell said in a news release.
People living at the apartment complex said the garbage bags had been piling up for about two weeks.
Campbell said the ACE Environmental, the company the city contracts for trash pickup, does not service the apartment complex.
Some of the trash had been hauled away by 12 p.m. Wednesday, but a smaller pile of trash and scattered garbage still remained outside the dumpsters.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.