SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Simpsonville released some tips for driving in the area.
City officials encourages drivers to remove snow off of cars before driving. This includes roofs, windows, headlights and hoods.
Snow and ice on moving cars can be dangerous to other drivers when it flies off, potentially causing accidents and vehicle damage, according to city officials.
"Please be safe on the roads and courteous to other motorists."
