SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville announced Tuesday that all city parks are back open.
Alder, City, College Street and Heritage parks and The Dog Spot are now open to the public again.
However, public restrooms and playgrounds remain closed.
“In an effort to help prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019, City officials are requesting the public continue practicing social distancing as directed in Executive Order No. 2020-21 by Gov. Henry McMaster and according to nationwide guidelines issued by the White House and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said city spokesman Justin Campbell in a news release.
Parks & Recreation Director Robbie Davis said the City decided to reopen parks to provide residents and visitors opportunities to socialize and exercise with the expectation they follow all public health safety measures, including limiting groups to three people or fewer as directed by the governor.
“During stressful times like the coronavirus pandemic, people need fresh air and to get outside and enjoy themselves,” Davis said in the news release. “We trust the public to take advantage of the reopening of parks while still social distancing, washing their hands and, if feasible, wearing masks.”
All park activity will be monitored and social distancing guidelines enforced, the city said.
