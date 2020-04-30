Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) — The City of Simpsonville said they are teaming up with Senior Action to provide free lunches to senior citizens to ensure access to nutritious meals during the pandemic..
Seniors who are 60 years and older can sign up to receive a free meal by calling 864-967-9533, the city said.
The meals will be passed out at a drive-through location at the Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12-12:30 p.m. Caregivers and family members can pick up meals on behalf of seniors who have signed up.
“The purpose of the Senior Center is to serve seniors, and providing free meals to senior citizens is one way that Simpsonville can still fulfill that purpose while the Center is closed,” Simpsonville Parks & Recreation Director Robbie Davis said in a news release, referring to closure of the Activity & Senior Center to help prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019. “We encourage seniors across the Golden Strip and Upstate to call and sign up.”
Seniors who sign up will receive one hot meal and one frozen meal on Mondays and Wednesdays and one hot meal on Fridays.
The service starts May 4, and sign-ups must be completed by 1 p.m. on May 1 to receive a meal on the first day of distribution.
Seniors can call 864-967-9533 on Monday-Thursday at 9 a.m. – 3p.m to sign up.
MORE NEWS - First SC woman to recover from COVID-19 after plasma infusion from another recovered patient speaks about her experience
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.