Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival

The Chapman Cultural Center hosts Spartanburg Soaring! as a way to build civic pride, promote healthy outdoor play, and celebrate cultural diversity and creativity. This event is also filled with hand crafted work from artisans across Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this year's 2021 International Festival, an event that represents thousands of Spartanburg's residents from all backgrounds, has been cancelled. 

The festival was cancelled due to the community's surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, according to city officials.  

"After conversations with our volunteer groups, the City has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 International Festival to protect the health and safety of both our festival attendees and the community volunteers and vendors who make the event possible," said the City.

