Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, members of Spartanburg City Council made the decision to cancel the city's "Red, White and Boom" celebration this year.
The council discussed special events and made the decision that events with more than 250 people were unsafe according to CDC guidelines.
Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said,“Due to some logistics and timing, staff has concluded it is not practical to conduct “Red, White and Boom" for this year. I think it’s safe to say we would not have a Red, White and Boom celebration on July 4th”.
