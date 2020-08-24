SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City Council voted Monday night to extend the city's mask requirement for another 60 days.
People entering pharmacies and grocery stores in the city have been required to wear masks since late June. Monday's vote will extend this requirement until late August.
PREVIOUSLY - New mask mandate in effect in City of Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.