Mask requirement in City of Spartanburg

Posted signs at Smith’s Drug Store remind customers masks are mandatory in the City of Spartanburg. 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City Council voted Monday night to extend the city's mask requirement for another 60 days.

People entering pharmacies and grocery stores in the city have been required to wear masks since late June. Monday's vote will extend this requirement until late August.

