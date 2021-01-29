SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Spartanburg has launched valet and shuttle services to support downtown business, according to a release.
OneSpartanburg Inc. says that the services are being launched in partnership with The Valet LLC and the city of Spartanburg. The release says that a pilot valet program was tested in December and is now available from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm Thursday through Saturday. Cars can be picked up and dropped off by the Peddler on Main St.
According to the release, the new shuttle service allows customers to be picked up or dropped off along the stretch of Main Street to Spill the Beans along the city's Main St. all the way to Magnolia St. and City Hall.
OneSpartanburg says that the shuttle service will be app-based using an app called My Trax GPS and will be available from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Saturday. According to the release, users of the app will choose the "view live tracking map" option and use the code "downtown" to be picked up by a golf cart.
Spartanburg City Manager Christ Story shared his thought on the city's new services.
“As our downtown business community and our residents continue to navigate the pandemic, creativity and collaboration are Spartanburg’s strengths. Born from that collaboration, this complimentary downtown valet parking and the new shuttle service will be hugely beneficial in supporting our local retailers and restaurateurs.”
