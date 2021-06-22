GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Kathy Silverman says her business is suffering.
“Foot traffic is down," the owner of The Local Hiker on Main Street in downtown Spartanburg told Fox Carolina.
It’s something she blames in part on the Morgan Square permanent closure, a decision made by Spartanburg city Council back in April. She believes she's losing customers and money as a result--and she isn't the one we spoke to who feels this way.
“It certainly isn’t restaurant versus retail," Silverman explained. “As a downtown business owner, I want all of downtown Spartanburg to be successful."
It’s an issue we’ve spoken to people on both sides about: what should be done about Morgan Square? Some agree with Kathy, while others say they like the new atmosphere the closure provides, and view what's been created as a new way to interact with downtown Spartanburg.
In the months since council’s decision, Kathy joined with around 30 others in the small business community to form the "Downtown Business Collective," a group advocating for council to reconsider.
“I feel like the city has listened somewhat, but some on city council, not so much," Silverman explained, when asked whether she thought her concerns had been heard by officials. “That’s where we’ve struggled to get a response,“ she added.
“I think it was a premature decision to make,” she concluded. “It should have been a temporary thing while they gathered more data.”
Three months later, she is getting her wish.
“We hear anecdotally from folks who both support and don’t support the street closure,” explained Christopher George, communications manager for the city of Spartanburg. “But we are really trying to put some hard data around that."
George says that over the next four weeks, officials will be putting out two surveys: one for residents and another for business owners.
The surveys will be largely the same, except the one sent to business owners will also ask them how they think the closure of the Morgan Square/Main Street area has affected their business.
“We want to know what you are here for, how often you are here, and this basically just asks your opinion on the Square," George explained.
Altogether, the survey is comprised of 18 questions, all of which are related to the future of the square.
There are three main options: A more permanent closure, complete reopening, or a hybrid model, which could just see the area closed on weekends and/or for special events.
“Even if there’s not a consensus among the public, we will know what segments feel this way or that way," George explained, “And just provide some clarity to kind of center all of us on what our next steps should be.”
He says that they know they cannot make everyone 100% happy, but hope to find a balance. For her part, Silverman says she knows what she would like to see.
“I think the best thing for us to try right now is the hybrid model," she said.
City employees will also be approaching people downtown in person to survey them, and every business potentially affected will also be visited by city officials in person.
At the end of the day, the final decision rests with Spartanburg City Council, and George says city staff cannot act until they issue new guidance. Silverman says August is an awfully long time to wait until, especially since it’s already been months for many small business owners.
FOX Carolina did reach out to a few members of Spartanburg City Council, none of whom immediately returned our requests for interviews.
