TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that the speed limit will be reduced along Main Street and a section of US 276 within the next two months.
Police said the city requested that SCDOT reduce the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on Main Street between the Roe Center Ct. and McElhaney Rd. intersections.
Police said the speed limit will also be lowered to 35 mph along US 276 approaching downtown from the south, between the underpass and Roe Center Ct.
The speed limit changes will take effect within 60 days.
