UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Union announced Tuesday that police Chief Sam White and Municipal Judge Wade Hampton are leaving their posts after decades of service.
The city said White will be retiring on June 30 after a 38-year career.
Hampton retired recently after serving the city for more than 20 years and 30 years as a police officer.
Union said they will begin the search for a new judge in July and begin the hiring process for the chief's spot in the fall.
An interim chief will be named at a later date.
White said he served as chief for 17 years and said it was a "big surprise" when city officials old him they wanted to take the department in a different direction and he wasn’t a part of that direction.
