WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) On April 7, the Walhalla City Council unanimously approved a new program that will offer some financial relief to small local businesses who may need some extra help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning April 9, the city will begin accepting applications for the Small Business Retention Grant. The program is to be administered by the Main Street Walhalla Program and is funded by the Walhalla Downtown Development Corporation.
The City of Walhalla is one of the first cities in South Carolina to offer financial assistance to its business community.
Eligible businesses can apply for grants to help with the following:
- Rent/mortgage payments
- Employee support (salaries, insurance, paid leave)
- Utilities (electricity, phone, internet, etc.)
- Purchase of COVID-19 supplies for business protection or cleaning
- Purchase of supplies to offer alternative business access (curbside, pickup, delivery)
- Expenses associated with marketing the business
Applications, which can be sent online or via mail, will be presented to the Downtown Development Corporation Board of Directors for approval. Within seven days of receipt, applications will be reviewed.
Accepted businesses can expect to begin receiving checks within two weeks of applying.
There's no set deadline to apply. Applications will be reviewed weekly and grants will be renewed monthly until the state of emergency is lifted, or reserved funds run out.
To apply for the grant, click here or email info@mainstreetwalhalla for a printable version to then send by mail.
