WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An earthen fill collapse along Toccoa Highway on Saturday has left about 300 households without water service.
The City of Westminster reports that the collapse happened around 4 p.m. and has disrupted service west of Singleton Road to areas served by the city. The city notes workers have already been trying to re-route an 8-inch water line in the area for the last four weeks.
The city says this is a complete washout and collapsed about 400 feet of water line into the ravine, and blamed both heavy rains and an inability of the area to drain water on the collapse.
Officials say water service will be disrupted for an extended period of time and are making efforts to ensure it's handled quickly. Workers may be out in the morning on Easter Sunday to begin work.
The city notes crews had made progress on the re-routing project, completing all but nearly 1,400 feet of the 5,350 feet of re-routing. Crews also encountered rock formations in the digging last week and were working around them, slowing progress.
