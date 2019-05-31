Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Saturday night, June 1, the City of Westminster will begin servicing three transformers serving the "low voltage" portion of the city's system.
The city says the maintenance will begin around 11 p.m.
According to the city, they hope to have the maintenance done within four to six hours possibly lasting into the early hours of Sunday morning, June 2.
The city says they will try to make the outage as brief as possible.
According to the city, servicing this bank of 4400 kV transformers is necessary to maintain the reliability of this section of the electrical distribution system.
The city says portions of the following streets may be affected during this outage:
- Shannon Forest Cir
- Bryon St
- Thrift St
- Pritchard Dr.
- Park Av
- Crooked St
- W. Windsor St
- Abby St
- S. Isundega
- Mimosa Rd
- Pump House Rd
- Augusta St
- Leathers Av
- Rhyne St
- Retreat St
- Dr. John's Rd
- Lucky St
- Butler St
- Mc Davie St
- Johnson St
- E. North Av
- N. Isundega St.
- Earl Holcomb Dr.
- Willow Row
- Grey St
- College St
- Anderson Av
- Broad St
- Pruitt Dr.
- Spring St
- N. Hampton St
- Pine St
- Piedmont St
- A St
- B St
- Peak View St
- D St
- S. Spring St
- Dickson St
- Riley St
- James St
- W. Pickens St
- Oak St
- James St
- Woods St
- Martin St
- Harris St
- Cedar St
- W. Oak Hwy
- S. Hampton St
- Hill St
- N. Pew St
- S. Pew St
- Louise St
- Morehead Dr.
- Brock Rd
- N. Bibb St
- S. Bibb St
The city says the goal of this maintenance is to work towards eliminating the low voltage portion of the system and go to the higher 7200 kV for more efficiency.
If you have questions regarding this please contact City Hall at 647-3200.
