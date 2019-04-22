WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An earthen fill collapse along Toccoa Highway on Saturday has left about 300 households without water service.
The City of Westminster reports that the collapse happened around 4 p.m. and has disrupted service west of Singleton Road to areas served by the city. The city notes workers have already been trying to re-route an 8-inch water line in the area for the last four weeks.
The city says this is a complete washout and collapsed about 400 feet of water line into the ravine, and blamed both heavy rains and an inability of the area to drain water on the collapse.
Officials say water service will be disrupted for an extended period of time and are making efforts to ensure it's handled quickly. Workers may be out in the morning on Easter Sunday to begin work.
Monday the Westminster City Administration said that the permanent re-routing of the Highway 123 water line has been completed and released the following in a statement:
There is a strict testing protocol that the city must adhere to before restoring service permanently that begins with sanitizing the line and pulling water samples along the new route.
Today city crews will begin flushing the system and collecting samples necessary to meet drinking water regulations
It is anticipated that once the first set of samples are taken we can issue a "boiled water advisory" for those areas that lost water service. Once the second set of test are taken 24 hours later and the results are known and if satisfactory this advisory will be lifted.
FOX Carolina will update when the City of Westminster has run those tests and issues more information.
