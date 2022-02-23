GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One downtown Greenville road is closed due to a water main break, according to Greenville Police.
Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville said early Wednesday morning, the Greenville Water System (GWS) alerted the City’s Public Works Department that they had a break in their 20” water main on Coffee Street behind the new federal court house.
Brotherton said the break is not as substantial as the recent break on Markley Street but it is has done damage to the street.
East Coffee Street is closed between Church Street and and Spring Street, according to city officials.
City officials said GWS has crews on site assessing the extent of the damage and working on the repair.
"The water main is anticipated to be repaired by the end of the day but substantial damage was done to the street so it is highly unlikely the street repair will be completed today," said Brotherton.
Stay tuned for further updates.
