ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers in the city of Westminster, according to city officials.
Officials said due to a six inch water main break on Welcome Church Road, customers in the following subdivisions and secondary roads are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or using for cooking:
- Welcome Church Rad
- Unity Church Road
- Old Unity Church Road
- Elizabeth Cox Road
- Johnny Cox Road
- Holly Hill Burton Memorial Road
- Old Hurricane Road
Any ice that has been made with water, which has not been boiled, should not be used, officials said.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, please call the City of Westminster water treatment plant at (864) 647-3219
